CHURCH HILL - Earlie L. Hunley, 79, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 after an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM with Rev. Terry Mellons officiating. The music will be provided by Reta Mellons and the girls. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 23 at Morning Star Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
