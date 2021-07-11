KEOKEE, VA - Earl Smith, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence.
He worked for Cleco Construction Co. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Keokee.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annis Ruth Smith.
Surviving are his wife, Romona Smith; two daughters, Cassandra Hutchins (Fred), Jonesville, Va., and Celeste Marsee (Todd), Dryden, Va.; two sons, Earl Caleb Smith (Mary), Stickleyville, Va. and Nathanial Phillip Smith (Amber), Pennington Gap, Va.; step daughter, Chasity Raimey (David), High Point, NC; one step son, Richie Morris, Appalachia, Va.; 19 grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; sisters, Reba Snyder, Knoxville, Tn. and Lois Mason (Zach), Morristown, Tn.; brothers, Al Garrett and Marty Garrett, both of Kyles Ford, Tn.; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Keokee Cemetery, S.R. 606, Keokee, Va. with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. The family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50am on Tuesday.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Smith family.
