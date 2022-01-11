KINGSPORT - Earl Woodruff of Kingsport entered eternal rest peacefully January 6, 2022. He donated his body to Restore Life USA for medical research. Earl was born in1926 in Plainfield, NJ. He married his life-long soul mate Isabelle (Long) Woodruff in 1947 and they raised their family in Plainfield. Earl lived his Catholic faith through service and dedication to the Church, his family, his country and by kindness to others.
He was an active member of St. Mary’s Church in Plainfield and joined St. Dominic Church in Kingsport. Earl was a member of the U.S. Navy and served aboard an oil tanker during World War II. He always put his family before himself and was an extraordinary caregiver for Isabelle.
Earl will be remembered as a gentleman, for his warm smile, and for his life-long enjoyment of golf, cycling, and baseball (always a Mets fan).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle, his mother, father, brother, and son, Donald.
Earl is survived by three children, Thomas Woodruff and his wife, Susan; Mark Woodruff and his wife, Sara; and Amy (Woodruff) Hathaway and her husband, Joseph; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
His family expresses thanks to all the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Colonial Heights for their compassion and care. Service and burial details are not finalized.
Donations may be made in Earl’s name to the “Holiday Fund Brookdale Colonial Heights” and sent to Brookdale Colonial Heights, 400 Professional Park Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.