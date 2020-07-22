Earl Lee Pride Jul 22, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL - Earl Lee Pride, 83, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trent Earl Lee Pride Hill Funeral Home Christianity Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Trending Now Longtime Hawkins educator Bobby Wines dies in suspected swimming accident Hawkins police blotter: Accused drug trafficker found passed out in yard Parent waiver form for COVID-19 removed from Kingsport school website Oh, to be Mr. & Mrs. John B. Dennis in 1940 Caden "Lucas" Williams Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.