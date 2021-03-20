Earl L. Dunn Mar 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Earl L. Dunn 93, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Earl L. Dunn Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.