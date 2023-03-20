KINGSPORT – Earl Junior Taylor, 55, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 17, 2023, after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Kingsport, TN on July 21, 1967, to Frances McDavid Necessary and the late Earl Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Taylor; a sister, Donna Jones; stepfather, Gary Necessary; grandparents, Clyde and Lois McDavid, Joe and Hester Taylor; nephew, Shawn Anders and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Earl is survived by his mother, Frances McDavid Necessary; brother, Richard Taylor (Stephanie), a special niece, Amber Mallett; a very special great niece Khelani Mallet, love of his life; special nephews, Austin Taylor and Matthew Stapleton; two very special aunts, Kate Browder and Bonnie McDavid; very special friends, Elaine Parker, Gary White, John Hartsock, and Stevie Lewis; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jerry Scalf and Rev. Lester Helton officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Old Kingsport Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home to assist the family with the expenses.
To leave an online message for the Taylor family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
