Earl “JC” Crate Darnell, age 85, formerly of the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a truck driver for 25+ years. Earl enjoyed watching Western movies and playing his guitar. Most of all, he loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Myrtle (Hill) Darnell; siblings, Irene Helton, Cecil Darnell, Don Darnell and Janice Massey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen Darnell, having been married since December 11, 1960; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Villages at Allendale, Holston Valley ICU and Wilcox Hall, and especially doctors, Jon Taveau, Raymond Compton and Sarah Yarber, for their love and care for Earl through this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Rev. Chris Christian officiating and special singing provided by Bradd Potter and Ashley Pierce. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill that day by 12:00 pm. Cousins and nephews will serve as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Power Point Ministries located at 457 Lenoir Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.