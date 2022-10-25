Earl “JC” Crate Darnell, age 85, formerly of the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on, Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a truck driver for 25+ years. Earl enjoyed watching Western movies and playing his guitar. Most of all, he loved his family, and he will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Myrtle (Hill) Darnell; siblings, Irene Helton, Cecil Darnell, Don Darnell and Janice Massey.

