KINGSPORT - Earl Harlan White, 88, of Kingsport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Community Living Center on campus at Mountain Home after an extended illness.
Graveside services will take place at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with Rev. Larry Swindell officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by The American Legion Posts 3/265.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
