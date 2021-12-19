DAYTON, OH – Earl Glen Collier, 91, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born on June 23, 1930 in Big Stone Gap, VA.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Almeda; 2 sons, James (Dorothy) and Ricky (Sue); 4 grandchildren, James Jr. (Katelyn), Jonathan, Abigail, and Matthew; 2 great grandchildren, Emma and Molly.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM Monday, December 20, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at McKinney-Carter Cemetery in Duffield, VA.
