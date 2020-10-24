ROANOKE - Earl Edward Baker, 87, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Alice Flora Ludden Baker, as well as a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Born in Portville, New York on August 14, 1933, he was a son of the late Seth Alonzo Baker and Gladys Hamilton Kittner Baker. He also was proceeded in death by his son, Donald Baker.
Earl served in the Army for 4 years. He then joined the Navy and retired after 18 years of service. He then became a police officer with the Kingsport City police department.
He is survived by his daughter: Rebecca Light, husband Jonathan; granddaughter Tresica Colvin, husband James; great-grandchildren Rodney, Nicholas, Kyle, Lorelai and Emmett Colvin. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Marlee Baker and Shirley Robinson and several nieces and nephews
Memorial service will be Saturday, October 31, 10:00 a.m. at Bonsack United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Mountain Home Veterans Cemetery in Johnson City, TN and will follow at a later date.
To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family.