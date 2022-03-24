KINGSPORT - E. Ruth Cheek, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Ruth was born in Kingsport and graduated from Holston Institute High School. She was a member of Horse Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey N. Hubbard and Annalee Harless Hubbard and great-grandson, Noah Yonts.
Ruth is survived by her husband, David Cheek of the home; son, David Cheek Jr. of Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Jesse, Morgan and husband, Jordan, and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Kali, Isaiah, Journi, Gage and Jeremiah; sisters, Betty Hamilton and Pat Light and husband, Richard; and brothers, Harvey “Bo” Hubbard of Mt. Carmel, Charles Hubbard and wife, Gloria of Kingsport, and Johnny Hubbard and wife, Fran of Kingsport, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Jordan Estepp, Gary Hodges and Kevin Hilton officiating, and the Roberts Family will be singing.
The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Horse Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 2800 Princeton Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
