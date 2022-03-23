KINGSPORT - E. Ruth Cheek, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Jordan Estepp, Gary Hodges and Kevin Hilton officiating, and the Roberts Family will be singing.
The graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Horse Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 2800 Princeton Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
