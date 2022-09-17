KINGSPORT - E. Robert “Bob” Neely, M.D., 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 19, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm at First Baptist Church, Bluff City, TN.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you