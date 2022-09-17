E. Robert “Bob” Neely, M.D Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - E. Robert “Bob” Neely, M.D., 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022.The family will receive friends Monday, September 19, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm at First Baptist Church, Bluff City, TN.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Pope officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir.Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, Bluff City, TN 37618.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of E. Robert “Bob” Neely, MD and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you