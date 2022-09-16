KINGSPORT - E. Robert “Bob” Neely, M.D., 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
He was born January 24, 1935, in Alcoa, TN to the late E. Vivan and Agnes Marshall Neely.
Bob was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was very supportive of his family.
He enjoyed reading, singing, working out, walking daily in his neighborhood and supporting the UT Vols. Bob was also a great storyteller.
He was a 1953 graduate of Alcoa High School and received his B.S. Degree in Chemistry/Pre Med from Carson-Newman College and earned his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis.
Dr. Neely practiced medicine from coast to coast for forty-six years and was the Chief Medical Officer at Eastman Chemical Company from 1983-1998.
He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Bluff City, TN where he was a member of the choir.
Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having obtained the rank of Captain.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Anderson Neely; daughters-in-law, Katharine Teahan Neely and Leigh Ann Fanning Neely.
Those left to cherish Dr. Neely’s memory are his wife, Shirley Thomas Neely; sons, Ernest Robert Neely II (Sherie), David A. Neely (Danuta) and Paul Timothy Neely; grandchildren, Alexander Robert Neely and Margaret Grace Neely; great-grandson, Alaric Liam Leger; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 19, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm at First Baptist Church, Bluff City, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Pope officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir.
Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, Bluff City, TN 37618.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of E. Robert “Bob” Neely, MD and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
