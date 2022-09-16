KINGSPORT - E. Robert “Bob” Neely, M.D., 87, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

He was born January 24, 1935, in Alcoa, TN to the late E. Vivan and Agnes Marshall Neely.

