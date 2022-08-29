WEBER CITY - E. Franklin Casteel, age 81 of Weber City, entered into rest late Saturday night August 27, 2022 at NOVA Health and Rehab Center following an extended period of declining health.

He was born in Scott County, VA on April 12, 1941 and was the son of the late Lonnie and Alba Casteel. In addition to his parents, Franklin was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Spivey in 2017 and sister, Tana Gilliam. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Hiltons, VA. Sgt Casteel is a United States Army Veteran who served in Desert Storm with the 1033rd Army National Guard Transportation Unit. Mr. Casteel was retired from Holliston Mills, was a former employee of Colonial Funeral Home, a board member of Weber City Fire Department, former employee of Tri-Cities Mortuary Service, a member of Scott County Life Saving Crew and a former member of American Legion Honor Guard.

