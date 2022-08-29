WEBER CITY - E. Franklin Casteel, age 81 of Weber City, entered into rest late Saturday night August 27, 2022 at NOVA Health and Rehab Center following an extended period of declining health.
He was born in Scott County, VA on April 12, 1941 and was the son of the late Lonnie and Alba Casteel. In addition to his parents, Franklin was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Spivey in 2017 and sister, Tana Gilliam. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Hiltons, VA. Sgt Casteel is a United States Army Veteran who served in Desert Storm with the 1033rd Army National Guard Transportation Unit. Mr. Casteel was retired from Holliston Mills, was a former employee of Colonial Funeral Home, a board member of Weber City Fire Department, former employee of Tri-Cities Mortuary Service, a member of Scott County Life Saving Crew and a former member of American Legion Honor Guard.
Mr. Casteel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Arrington Casteel; daughter, Neawonna Arrants (Mike); son-in-law, Randall Spivey (Shea); grandchildren, Shanoah Hewitt (Kyle), Matti-Jo Spivey; great-grandsons, Grayson Hewitt and Carson Hewitt; brother-in-law, Howard Arrington (Berniece); sister-in-law, Lois Arrington; aunt, Tessa Cox; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Larry Browder and Pastor Robert Jones officiating.
Music will be provided by Billy Wayne Arrington.
Military graveside services will be conducted by American Legion Post #3/265 and members of the Virginia National Guard on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11 AM in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Pallbearers will be Earl Babb, William Johnson, Randall Spivey, Kyle Hewitt, Anthony Ratliff and Tony Williams.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to NOVA Health Care and Rehab.