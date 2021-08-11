KINGSPORT - E. Duane Rhoton Hood, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord (her happy place) Monday, August 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a short illness.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 12, 2021, from 5:00-6:45 pm at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating. Music will be provided by the H.G.B.C. choir.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those attending the service should meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of E. Duane Rhoton Hood and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.