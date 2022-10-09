Dylan Christopher Chambers, age 31, passed away peacefully, with his mother and stepfather by his side, on Monday, October 3rd, 2022, at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, GA. Dylan was born on February 10th, 1991, at UPMC Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dylan graduated from Maryville High School and East Tennessee State University with a degree in Mass Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations. He was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and more recently attended Buckhead Church. Dylan was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Dylan loved traveling the world, aviation, flying, politics, and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

