BLOUNTVILLE - Dwight O. Miller, 86, of Blountville passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born in Whitley County, Kentucky, on November 6th, 1933, the son of the late Clifford and Gladys Miller. He had resided in several different states prior to relocating in this area 27 years ago. He retired from Dupont in 1992 after 32 years of service. Dwight earned a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Virginia. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, daddy, pop-pop, brother and friend. He enjoyed grandfathering, hunting, woodworking, and traveling. He also loved to laugh, eat and enjoyed getting together with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Miller; children, Pam Hall (Robb) of Corbin, KY; and George Miller (Julia) of Blacksburg, VA; grandchildren, Ian Hall (deceased), Amanda Hall Fortie (Shawn) of Gonzales, LA; Rebecca Miller Klein (Ryan) of Richmond, VA; and Rachel Miller of Halifax, VA; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Dalton Fortie; sister, Anita Stamper of Paducah, KY; his 1st cousin, Robert Chandler (Terry) whom he loved like a kid brother; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins .
Special thank you to Amedisys staff, Dr. Rick Whiles, and Dot Gaskey and Annis Bass.
A private family Inurnment Service will be at a later date in Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice.