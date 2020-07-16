Dwight L. Carr SFC retired, 78, was called home early Tuesday morning at his home. He was born in Greene County, TN where he lived his entire life. Prior to serving in the military, he worked at Sears Service Center in Gray, TN. Dwight served in the Army National Guard 2/278 Troop G Armored Calvary retiring after 42 years. He was a member of Lovelace Baptist Church and a lifetime member and former chief of the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
His parents and sister, Glenda Aldridge preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Carr of the home, son Shannon Carr and Mitzi; two daughters, LeAnna Compton and husband Thomas and Melanie Henry and husband Gary; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Chloe and his dog, Roxy.
The family will receive friends 5-8:00 p.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Fall Branch Chapel with Rev. Allen Brummett officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites conducted by America Legion Posts 3/265. Members of the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, 106 Ruritan Rd., Fall Branch, TN 37656.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Dwight L. Carr.