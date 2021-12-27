GATE CITY, VA - Dwight Howard Joyner, 64, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dwight was born in Kingsport, TN on August 30, 1957, and was the son of the late Edward and Kylene (Tipton) Joyner.
In addition to his parents, his grandmothers, Lena Tipton, and Susie Joyner preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Mellisa Joyner, Gate City, VA, special mother-in-law, Mommy Juanita Sexton, Ft. Blackmore, VA, sisters, Angie (Tim) Shepherd, Johnson City, TN, Marsha (Jim) Rose, Kingsport, TN, Lisa (Eddie) Akers, Gate City, VA, and Lana Laney, Gate City, VA; fur babies, Little Dog, Jorga, and the cat, Spit, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rick Quillen officiating. Toke Hensley and singers will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Cox Cemetery on River Bluff Road, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Brian Jennings, Terry Jennings, Shane Hensley, and Randy Finch will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may to the funeral home.
