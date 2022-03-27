ROGERSVILLE - Dwayne Brewer, age 87, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Hospital after a period of declining health.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 28, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jarod Harrell officiating. Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by Hawkins County Color Guard and TN Army National Guard.
Online Condolences may be made at www.broomefunealhome.com
Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brewer family.