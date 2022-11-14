Dwain Noel Nov 14, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL BRANCH - Michael Dwain Noel, 70, of Fall Branch, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at U.T. Medical Center following a brief illness.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Dwain Noel Kingsport Fall Branch Condolence Pass Away U.t. Medical Center Funeral Home Recommended for you