Dustin Eric Lawson was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 24, 1981 and departed this life November 30, 2020 at the age of 39 years, 10 months and 6 days. He was the son of Daniel (Danny) and Rebecca (Becky) Winkle Lawson.
Dustin graduated from Sullivan Central High School in 1999 and from Northeast State Community College in 2011. He married Tressa Ball on July 15, 2010 and to this union was born 1 daughter.
Dustin was saved in 2015 and joined Blackwater Lick “Big Door” Church. He was blessed with a wonderful strong singing voice and sang proudly for the Lord. He was a hard worker who loved to sing God’s praise and help in any way possible for the church. He would give you the shirt off his back just to help.
He worked at various companies, mostly dealing with the cell phone industry; climbing cell phone towers and performing equipment audits all across America.
Dustin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Elder Virgil Lee Winkle and Faye Sampson Winkle; and his paternal grandfather, Elder Carl Lawson; several aunts, uncles and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Tressa Lawson; 1 daughter, Darcy Makenna Lawson; 1 stepson, Casey Hartsell; his parents, Danny and Becky Lawson; 1 brother, Adam Lawson (Holly); his paternal grandmother, Pauline Osborne Lawson, who passed away 1 day after his passing and a host of friends and relatives.
His greatest joy in this life was serving the Lord. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he touched countless lives over the years. His pain and suffering are finished, his knees and back do not cause him any pain now and he is home with the Lord.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Hurd, Rev. Robert Fletcher and Rev. Rick Vannoy officiating. Robert and Charlotte Fletcher will be singing.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Justin Dunham, Ezra Summey, Tyler Lavigne, Jamie Maynes, Josh Defreece, Tyler Lavigne, Jamie Maynes, Josh Smith, Houston Lambert and Chad Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Deion Talbott, Larry Wallen, Dwight Wallen, Dennis Wallen, Jeff Wallen and Terry Wallen.