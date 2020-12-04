Dustin Eric Lawson was born in Sullivan County, TN on January 24, 1981 and departed this life November 30, 2020 at the age of 39 years, 10 months and 6 days. He was the son of Daniel (Danny) and Rebecca (Becky) Winkle Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 4-7:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Hurd, Rev. Robert Fletcher and Rev. Rick Vannoy officiating. Robert and Charlotte Fletcher will be singing.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Justin Dunham, Ezra Summey, Tyler Lavigne, Jamie Maynes, Josh Defreece, Tyler Lavigne, Jamie Maynes, Josh Smith, Houston Lambert and Chad Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Deion Talbott, Larry Wallen, Dwight Wallen, Dennis Wallen, Jeff Wallen and Terry Wallen.