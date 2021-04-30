KINGSPORT - Dustin Chase Burleson, 34, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm in The Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Alexis Jackson, Manuel Guzman, Matthew Burleson, Michael W. Smith, James W. Duncan and Dustin Pippin.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and service are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal rescue shelter of the donor’s choice.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center, especially the doctors and nurses in the E.R. and I.C.U. Units.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Dustin Chase Burleson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.