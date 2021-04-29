KINGSPORT - Dustin Chase Burleson, 34, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born October 15, 1986, in Kingsport.
Dustin was a loving and kind man who had a “big heart” and always put others first.
He enjoyed including his family in playing music, video games, disc golf and watching Star Wars. Dustin also enjoyed collecting DC and Marvel comics. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan.
Dustin was a chef at Texas Roadhouse, Kingsport and loved cooking for his family at home.
Preceding Dustin in death was his maternal grandmother, Shelby Robinette; paternal grandparents, Richard and Betty Burleson; step-mother, Sherrie Burleson; step-father, Allan Jackson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Christina Burleson; children, Manuel Guzman, Matthew Aiden Stone Burleson and Isabella Maria Burleson; mother, Donna Jackson; father, Ricky L. Burleson and wife, Vickie; sister, Alexis Jackson; “brother”, Michael W. Smith; grandfather, Donald Robinette, Sr.; aunts, Ola Jean Robinette Tipton and husband, Chris and Tammy Burleson; uncle, Don Robinette, Jr.; extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 12:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will follow at 2:30 pm in The Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Serving as pallbearers, Alexis Jackson, Manuel Guzman, Matthew Burleson, Michael W. Smith, James W. Duncan and Dustin Pippin.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and service are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal rescue shelter of the donor’s choice.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center, especially the doctors and nurses in the E.R. and I.C.U. Units.
The care of Dustin Chase Burleson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.