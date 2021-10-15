BLAIR’S GAP COMMUNITY - Duncan Smith 62, of the Blair’s Gap Community, Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 8th, 2021.
He was a graduate of Sullivan West High School. He was listed in America’s Who’s Who.
Duncan was a very giving person and always helped others when he could. He was a great friend to his brother and many more. He was well known for raising game roosters.
Duncan was preceded in death by his parents L. Ray & Marie Duncan Smith.
He is survived by his brother Ray Smith & Wife Glenda. Several Cousins and special friends Ron and Nathan Gouge, Tim Crawford and Kenny Martin.
Duncan requested that his body be donated to Restore Life USA. No service is planned at this time. Thank you for all the concern and prayers. We appreciate everything.