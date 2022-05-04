KINGSPORT - Duffer Hurd Wallen, 76, Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 2, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Duffer retired from JP Stevens with 35 years of service and from Brock Services with 7 years of service. Duffer honorably served his country during the Vietnam war. He was an avid NASCAR, UT Vols and Yankees fan. He loved talking racing and baseball with all of his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Ora Wallen; brother, Jimmy Wallen; sister, Geneva Wallen; and his faithful fur baby companion, Teddy.
Duffer is survived by his loving wife, Robin; sons, Duffer Wallen II and Jason Wallen; daughters, Katheryn Wallen, and Alexis Ball and fiancé, Jacob McPherson; grandchildren, Davis Wallen, Scyler Weimer, Jett Wallen, Rylee Wallen, Liam Wallen and Ava Wallen; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
There will be a gathering of friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Luke Methodist Church, 2600 E. Center St., Kingsport, TN
