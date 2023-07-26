CHATTANOOGA - Duane Craighill Carter, affectionately known as Craig, passed away at the age of 66 on July 25, 2023 in Chattanooga, TN.
Born on June 15, 1957, in Kingsport, TN, Craig lived a life filled with passion, faith, and love.
Craig's early years were marked by a deep-rooted love for sports, particularly football. He attended Dobyns Bennett High School, where his remarkable talent as a kicker shone brightly. Craig's prowess on the football field earned recognition, as he was awarded All East Tennessee, All District, and All State in football. These accomplishments became the foundation of his unyielding spirit and determination.
In pursuit of higher education, Craig enrolled at the University of Tennessee and joined the class of 1979. His passion for football continued, and he proudly represented his university as a freshman player on the team. During the later years of his college career, Craig rediscovered his love for golf, maintaining an impressive handicap and a lifelong passion for the sport.
After completing his education, Craig ventured into the restaurant industry. Over the years, he managed several esteemed restaurants across East Tennessee, leaving a lasting impression on all those who had the pleasure of meeting him. It was during his tenure at The Silver Spoon that Craig's life took a momentous turn, as he met the love of his life, Kelly Ward, in 1990.
With hearts entwined, Craig and Kelly started a beautiful family together in Johnson City, TN. The love they shared was a beacon of warmth and joy for all around them, especially their two sons, Carson and Cameron. Craig was a devoted husband, father, and son Christ.
In 2002, Craig and Kelly returned to Chattanooga, where he became the director of operations for Wilbert Vault Co. His professional journey continued with remarkable success until his retirement in 2017. Throughout his career, Craig's strong work ethic and compassionate nature endeared him to colleagues and customers alike.
Beyond his professional achievements, Craig's legacy will be remembered through the countless lives he touched with his kindness, generosity, and humor. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel valued and cherished, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. As a devoted member of Silverdale Baptist Church, Craig built the foundation of his life and family around his unwavering love of Jesus. After an untimely diagnosis of ALS in 2016, Craig strongly advocated for ALS research and support, both on Capitol Hill and in his local community throughout the last 7 years of his life. Craig faced every ALS challenge head-on and with incredible grace and joy. Hundreds of times over the years Craig would exclaim “Make this for your glory Lord”, and he did just that. The kindness and prayers you have bestowed on Craig’s behalf have truly carried our family through and for that we will be forever grateful.
Craig is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Edward Kent Carter, and brother-in-law Michael Patterson Breeding.
Craig is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly Ward Carter; cherished sons, Cameron Kent Carter and Carson Craighill Carter, both of Chattanooga; mother, Pamelia Murphy Carter, Chattanooga; brother, Preston Kelly (Rhonda) Carter, Bristol, TN; sister, Dudley Carter Breeding, Johnson City, TN.
His memory will forever be held close in the hearts of his family and friends.
May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory live on in the hearts of all those he touched.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29th at 1 pm at the Silverdale Baptist Church– North Ooltewah Campus (8761 Snowy Owl Rd., Ooltewah, TN 37363) with Pastor Gus Hernandez, Mark Wilson, and David Pendleton officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 am until 1 pm at the Silver Baptist Church – North Ooltewah Campus.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Silverdale Baptist Youth Missions % Silverdale Baptist Church, 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN 37421; or the ALS Clinic at Erlanger Hospital, 979 E. 3rd Street C-830, Chattanooga, TN 37403 (with special thanks to Dr. Joshua Alpers and his amazing staff), both which held a special place in Craig's heart.
You may share condolences with the family and view the memorial tribute at www.heritagechattanooga.com
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home, East Brainerd Road Chapel.