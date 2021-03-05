YUMA - Dreama Ann Ramey Skeen, of Yuma, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Dreama worked for many years at Church Hill Intermediate School where she was the cafeteria manager. During that time, she made sure every child had a hot meal. Dreama also was a caregiver of loved ones for so many families throughout the area. She gave of herself to people and showed her love in many ways. She bravely fought Leiomysarcoma for several years and it brings the family peace to know she has won the victory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beverly Ramey; and father-in-law, Dean Skeen.
Dreama is survived by her husband, Michael Skeen; daughter, Mikki Skeen Blessing; son, Jonathan Skeen; nine grandbabies, Landen, Blake, Lakynn, and Kassie Skeen, Noah Jake, Mikinley, Madelyn, and Will Blessing; four great-grandbabies, Emma, Nova, Jaxon and Blakely Blessing; one great granddaughter on the way; sisters, Sherrie Castle and husband Keith, Melissa (Missy) Conley, Chrystal Bishop and husband David; mother- in- law, Wanda Skeen; sister-in-law, Lisa Allen and husband Randall; and she was Aunt D to several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Noah, Jake, Blake, Nathan, Benjamin, Devin and Brian. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas, Will, Landen and Daniel.