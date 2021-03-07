YUMA - Dreama Ann Ramey Skeen, of Yuma, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Noah, Jake, Blake, Nathan, Benjamin, Devin and Brian. Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas, Will, Landen and Daniel.