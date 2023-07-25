Dr. Thomas B. Wallace III Jul 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Thomas B. Wallace III, age 71, passed away on July 19, 2023, following a brief illness.Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; one daughter Allison VanCamp spouse Griffin VanCamp; sister, Candy Wallace Ferris spouse Wayne Ferris; and several nephews and nieces.He was a native of Johnson City and retired from Northeast State Community College.A Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, Jonesborough, TN. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Childrens Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605A full obituary may be found on the Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Website.Condolences may be sent to the Wallace family online at www.dillow-taylor.comDillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 423-753-3821 Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Daniel Grindstaff's latest single is released today VDAF Prepares for July 28-29 Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in Wise Honoring a life well-lived: New UVA Wise scholarship honors alumna’s legacy to uplift at-risk children Kingsport selfie museum offers more than just picture-perfect moments Rogersville Heritage Association to host Pickin and Piggin in the Park Online bidding on two properties adjacent to West Ridge start at $125,000 Tuesday morning Local Events