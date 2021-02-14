Dr. Samuel Taylor Bickley Feb 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH POINT, NC - Dr. Samuel Taylor Bickley, 89, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.Arrangements are pending at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel Taylor Bickley High Point Pass Away Arrangement Nc Cumby Family Funeral Service Dr. Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.