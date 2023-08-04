KINGSPORT - Dr. Samuel M. Wiles, a longtime resident of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Colonial Heights. He was surrounded by his family members all weekend, sharing fond memories, and the love and gratitude for all that he stood for. Sam was born April 20, 1930, in Johnson City, TN and spent his childhood in Greene County. He was a 1947 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 1951 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry where he received his doctorate as a licensed general dentist and was awarded a fellowship in pediatric dentistry in 1955.
Sam began his dental practice when he entered the U.S. Army in February 1956 and was discharged as a Major in the Army Dental Corp in 1958. Subsequently, he began private practice in Colonial Heights, Kingsport. He sold his practice and retired after 36 years, in May 1994. He found great joy in dentistry and the patients that he treated. He continued to practice part time for fellow dentists as needed and would practice dentistry for charitable organizations and on mission trips.
Sam was a member of the Kingsport Dental Society, First District Dental Society, Tennessee Dental Association, and American Dental Association. He was active in the Academy of General Dentistry and proudly accepted the award of Dentist of the Year from the AGD in the State of Tennessee in 1997.
Sam was also active in his community as a member of Colonial Heights Service Club, Optimist Club, and Kingsport Rotary Club. As a Rotarian he served on the board of directors and chaired a Rotarian project in Haiti to establish a medical/dental/optometry clinic. He served on the boards of Character Counts, Holston Childrens Home and the Kingsport Boys and Girls Club. He was chair of the committee to enlarge Warriors Path State Park with the construction of the 18-hole golf course. He was a member of Sinking Creek Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. And finally, he was an active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church for most of his adult life where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Trustee, Choir member, Building Committee chair, and served on both district and conference committees.
Sam is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 70 years, JoAn Jones Wiles, whom he married on December 27, 1952; a daughter Susan (Pierre) Twer, a son David (Lea Anne) Wiles; grandchildren, Adam (Libby) Twer, Erika (Mitchell) Hicks, Ashley Twer, Hunter (Jessica) Johnson, Sam Wiles, Ellie Wiles and husband, Malik Obeidallah; and 5 great-granddaughters.
He is also grateful for the wonderful care that he received from Tanya Rasnick over the past 6 years as their in-home caregiver.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel M Wiles, Sr. and Nona Colyer Wiles, and his in-laws, Major and Lucy Jones.
The family will accept friends during visitation on Sunday, August 6, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, August 7 at 12:00 (noon). A private graveside service will be conducted for family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Sam’s memory to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, PO Box 6027, Kingsport, TN 37663.