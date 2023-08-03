KINGSPORT - Dr. Samuel M. Wiles, a longtime resident of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Colonial Heights. He was surrounded by his family members all weekend, sharing fond memories, and the love and gratitude for all that he stood for. Sam was born April 20, 1930, in Johnson City, TN and spent his childhood in Greene County. He was a 1947 graduate of Greeneville High School and a 1951 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry where he received his doctorate as a licensed general dentist and was awarded a fellowship in pediatric dentistry in 1955.

Sam began his dental practice when he entered the U.S. Army in February 1956 and was discharged as a Major in the Army Dental Corp in 1958. Subsequently, he began private practice in Colonial Heights, Kingsport. He sold his practice and retired after 36 years, in May 1994. He found great joy in dentistry and the patients that he treated. He continued to practice part time for fellow dentists as needed and would practice dentistry for charitable organizations and on mission trips.

