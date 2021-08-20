It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Dr. S. Krishnamoorthy, our loving and devoted husband, father and brother. Dr. Krish passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A service will follow to honor Dr. Krish’s life.
