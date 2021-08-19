It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Dr. S. Krishnamoorthy, our loving and devoted husband, father and brother. Dr. Krish passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021.
Born in Tamilnadu, India, Dr. Krish was a family practitioner for 34 years. Starting in 2011 he had served and volunteered his time and talents as a medical doctor for “Friends in Need Health Center”.
Dr. Krish was deeply connected and impacted his community with his vast knowledge and humorous personality. An ever curious and enthusiastic learner, he cultivated several interests including teaching himself to play the violin during his retirement. We will miss all his wonderful stories and wisdom.
Dr. Krish is preceded by his father, Dr. K. S. S. Sarma; mother, T. Sundari; brothers, Kailasam, Ramachandran; sister, Sulochana.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Neela; daughter, Meera; brother, Ganesh; a sister; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A service will follow to honor Dr. Krish’s life.
