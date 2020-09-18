BIG STONE GAP, VA - Dr. Roy E. Smith, 83, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
He was born in Somerset, Ky. and had lived in Big Stone Gap since he was nine years old. He was a sales manager with Central Supply and a salesman for Persinger Supply Co., Jenkins, Ky. He served in the U. S. Army National Guard for 25 years. Roy ministered at Keokee Pentecostal Church, Louellen (Ky.) Pentecostal Church, and Appalachia Pentecostal Church, where he served nearly 50 years.
Roy was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Smith; mother, Lillian (Kidd) Riggs; step-father George Riggs; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anna Lee Smith; five children, Mary Ann Collins (Kenny), Carletta Fannon (Mike), Joey Smith, and Ruth Ann Kinsler (Earl), all of Big Stone Gap, and Roy C. Smith of Paris, France; seven grandchildren, Gina Cothron (Grayson), Karissa Collier (Tommy), Andy Fannon (Shonna), Natasha Peterson (Chris), Dustin Smith (Ashley), Allison Austin (Tyler) and A. J. Kinsler; eight great grandchildren, Jordan Collier, Bryson Cothron (Sidney), Emily Cothron, Hannah Peterson, Jaci Peterson, Keegan Peterson, Melodee Smith and Hollyn Austin.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Appalachia Pentecostal Church, 340 Oak Street, Appalachia, Va. The funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor Grayson Cothron, Pastor Roger Barker and Rev. Pat Franks officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is requiring all in attendance to wear masks, strictly observe social distancing and each person’s temperature will be checked when entering the church.
Military Interment services, conducted by the Gate City National Guard Honors Team, will be held at 11:00am Monday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends are asked to meet at the church by 10:15am Monday to go in procession.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Roy Smith’s family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.