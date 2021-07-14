MURFREESBORO - Dr. Robin Lee Adams CDR USN Ret., passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Robin served 28 years in the US Navy and retired as a Commander. He worked at Northeast State CC and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
He loved his family and non-blood family dearly. And, he loved his Country.
Robin was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lee Adams; his mother, Geraldine Watkins Adams Herndon; his sister, Linda Vaughn; brother-in-law, Danny Vaughn; daughter, Mitzie and son, Billy.
Surviving are his spouse Diane Adams; sons, Joe Adams and wife Josie, Roy Adams and wife Katelyn, Mike Adams and Lee Adams; daughters, Shelley Nowak and husband Tony and Victoria Hendricks and husband David; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Luke Wade officiating.
Military Graveside will follow and will be conducted by the V.F.W. Post 9754, Church Hill in the Garden of Meditation North at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (nmcrs.org)
