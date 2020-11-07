KINGSPORT - Dr. Robert Tudor Strang, Sr., 100, passed away on November 3, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1920, Dr. Strang moved to Kingsport in 1953 to begin the practice of orthopedic surgery with his partners, Dr. Merritt Shobe and Dr. Joe Malloy.
He graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. and M.A. in 1941 and married his wife of 76 years, Ruby Nell Harris. Together they moved to Apalachicola, Florida where he taught mathematics and served as Assistant Principal of Chapman High School. A year later he entered the University of Alabama Medical School and then joined the Navy and transferred to Harvard Medical where he graduated in 1946. He served his surgical internship at Boston City Hospital and then became the Chief of Orthopedics at the Newport Naval Hospital in Newport, Rhode Island.
He loved being a physician and helping others. After retirement in his early 90’s, he volunteered at the Friends In Need Health Center. During his long career, Dr. Strang served on the medical staffs of Holston Valley Hospital, Indian Path Hospital, Wise Regional Hospital, Green Valley Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and the Norton Community Hospital. He was the Medical Director of the Palmer Memorial Center and was a Director of the Tennessee Crippled Children’s Board during the state’s fight against polio. In 1964, Dr. Strang volunteered to serve with Medico, a branch of CARE to teach orthopedics in Enugu, Nigeria.
Dr. Strang is remembered by many as a caring physician who helped them through injuries and pain. He is remembered by his family as a kind, helpful, eternally optimistic and positive husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is remembered by his golfing buddies as a cheerful and fun, but very competitive friend.
Dr. Strang was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby H. Strang and his son Dr. Robert T. Strang, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son Dr. Richard Strang; grandchildren Mr. Robert Strang III, Dr. Andrew Strang, Mr. Webb Strang and Dr. Emily Strang; and great grandchildren Kate, Robert IV, Thomas, Anne, Harris, Charlotte and Elizabeth.
A private Graveside Service for family will be held in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, 372 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801.
