"How can you buy or sell the sky, the warmth of the land? The idea is strange. If we do
not own the freshness of the air and the sparkle of the water, how can you put a price on
them?" --- adapted from Chief Seattle
With heavy hearts we announce the death of our father, friend and mentor - Robert
Clark Jones - on January 4, 2021 of cancer at Asbury Place. With joy we celebrate a
remarkable life of 104 years.
He was born on January 12, 1917 in Henry, Illinois to Elizabeth Broaddus Jones and
John Lloyd Jones. Growing up in a small midwest town he excelled in academics and
athletics and was instilled with a life-long advocacy for education and the environment.
He graduated with distinction from the University of Illinois in chemistry with the
additional honor of being Junior Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his M.D. from Harvard
Medical School in Boston where he also met his wife, Betty Pitcher, of Camden, Maine who
was a graduate of Children's Hospital Nursing School of Boston. He did his surgical
residency at the Roosevelt Hospital in NYC during WWII. He served as well in the Army
Medical Corp in the Korean occupation during WWII. Upon his return he completed his
last years of residency at the Roosevelt Hospital and the Bronx VA in New York.
In 1952 he moved his young family from the Johnson City Mountain Home VA to
Kingsport where he was the first board-certified urologist in town and founded The
Urology Associates of Kingsport. He was active at Holston Valley Hospital as well as
Indian Path Hospital where he served as President of the medical staff. He belonged to
numerous professional organizations including the AUA, AMA and American College of
Surgeons. He dedicated long hours to his profession and was most richly rewarded by the
love and gratitude from his patients and the comraderie of the medical community.
He was a member, elder and deacon at First Presbyterian Church. He was also a
member of the Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.
After retirement he enjoyed tennis, travel and his friends, books and Great Courses.
He loved organizing and playing tennis with his Saturday and Tuesday groups at Crown
Colony. He was a charter member of the "Romeos" (retired old medics eating out) and
The Jolly Diners. He was a friend who never forgot to visit when his friends were sick.
And, he was blessed to be able to travel the world with his wife and later with his sons in
his 80s and 90s. As he met people around the world he came to appreciate even more that
mankind is one living on a single, fragile planet Earth.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years in 1997, Elizabeth Pitcher Jones,
his parents, and his brother, John L. Jones, Jr. Left to cherish his memory are his five
children - Jeffrey A. Jones (Catherine) of Lincolnville, ME, Dr. Wendy E. Jones-Sims
(Peter) of Burlington, MA, John (Jack) C. Jones (Masako) of Atlanta, GA, Dr. Lesley A.
Jones of Kingsport, Nancy G. Engsberg (Eric) of Columbus, GA, 9 grandchildren - Peter,
Megan, David, Curtis, Josh, Alisa, Caleb, Carrie and Liz and 12 great-grandchildren with
another on the way and his pup Rosy.
The family wishes to thank Ann Kibler for her companionship on many wonderful
adventures over the years as well as the Asbury staff and friends. And, many thanks to
the special friends who have kept in correspondence over the years and especially during
this last year of isolation.
Due to Covid he requested no memorial celebration gatherings at this time to help
keep our community safer. Honorary pallbearers are his medical family including Bill
Reed, Marty Harrison, Jeanne & Bob Jernigan, Art Garrett, Wendell Skinner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice or plant a tree or
do an act of kindness for someone in need. Thank you.
"This is the place where we must sever...
You go thousands of miles my friend once forever...
Like the floating clouds we drift apart...
The sunset lingers like the feelings of my heart."
from Farewell to a Friend attributed to Li Pai