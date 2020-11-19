Dr. Richard A. Davidson, 83, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon, VA, after a short illness.
Dr. Davidson was a professor emeritus at University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he was employed for 35 years. He had a passion for education, he served as a member of the Wise County School Board for over 20 years and was a member of several state advisory committees during his career. He was a graduate of Jonesville High School, received his Bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College and his Masters and Doctoral degrees from the University of Kentucky. He was a U.S. Army Veteran with 6 years of service from 1961- 1967.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wise and several Civic and professional organizations over his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis L. Davidson; his parents, Ben Davidson Sr and Dorothy Davidson; brother, Ben Davidson Jr; and sister-in-law, Ruth Davidson.
Surviving are his son, Rich Davidson and wife Jodi; granddaughters, Emily Davis and husband John Ellis, Dr. Elicia White and husband Blaine, and Morgan Tate; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Reese Davis and Elijah Blaine White; brother, Bill Davidson and wife Patty; sister-in-law, Jackie Wagner; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Per Richard’s wishes there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UVA-Wise Foundation, In Memory of Dr. Richard Davidson, Office of Advancement, 1 College Ave. Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
