NASHVILLE - Dr. Paul K. Conkin died July 23, 2022, age 92, in his home in Nashville following a battle with cancer. Dr. Conkin was a Distinguished Professor of History, Emeritus, having taught at Vanderbilt University from 1979 to 2000.
Paul was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Chucky, TN. He received his BA from Milligan College in Johnson City, and his MA from Vanderbilt University in 1953. He was then drafted into the Army. While training in Intelligence in Baltimore in 1954, he met Dorothy Tharp, and they were married in August of that year. Paul and Dorothy then moved to Germany for Paul’s service.
After completing his service, Paul and Dorothy returned to Nashville, where he completed his Ph.D. in history at Vanderbilt in 1957. Paul then taught history and philosophy at University of Southwestern Louisiana, Lafayette, until 1959, and then taught history at University of Maryland, College Park, from 1959 to 1967. From 1967 to 1979, he taught at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, serving as the Merle Curti Professor of History, beginning in 1976.
Throughout his career, Paul wrote several books, most notably F.D.R. and the Origins of the Welfare State (1967, also published as The New Deal), The Heritage and Challenge of History (1971), written with his friend, Roland N. Stromberg, and Gone with the Ivy: A Biography of Vanderbilt University (1985), written with Henry Lee Swint and Patricia S. Miletich.
Besides his ongoing work in his field, Paul loved gardening, hiking, and enjoyed traveling with Vanderbilt University to India and the Galápagos Islands.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Harry T. Conkin and Dorothy Conkin, and his first wife, Dorothy L. Tharp Conkin. He is survived by his second wife, Diane Baldwin Conkin, his sister, Lois Hunt of Seven Valleys, PA, by his children, Keith Conkin, Claudia Neely, and Lydia Wong, and by five grandchildren.
A long-time member of the Unitarian Universalist church, Paul believed in the search for truth and meaning, and the principles of justice, equity, and compassion in life. Paul was an active member in the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashville since 1979.
Services will be held at the church on Friday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Alive Hospice and the Friends of Radnor Lake.