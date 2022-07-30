NASHVILLE - Dr. Paul K. Conkin died July 23, 2022, age 92, in his home in Nashville following a battle with cancer. Dr. Conkin was a Distinguished Professor of History, Emeritus, having taught at Vanderbilt University from 1979 to 2000.

Paul was born Oct. 25, 1929, in Chucky, TN. He received his BA from Milligan College in Johnson City, and his MA from Vanderbilt University in 1953. He was then drafted into the Army. While training in Intelligence in Baltimore in 1954, he met Dorothy Tharp, and they were married in August of that year. Paul and Dorothy then moved to Germany for Paul’s service.

