ROGERSVILLE - Dr. Josefina Quintos Marcelo (Dr. Josie) passed from complications of COVID on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:05 P.M.
The Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Richard Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville officiating and Father Bart Okere assisting. Military honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. A virtual option to attend will be available.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Marcelo family.