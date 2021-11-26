ROGERSVILLE - Dr. Josefina Quintos Marcelo (Dr. Josie) passed from complications of COVID on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:05 P.M. Dr. Josie was born in Manila, Philippines on November 3, 1933, to parents Domingo and Segunda Quintos. Married in Stoneboro, PA to Dr. Bernardino Derupa Marcelo, Dr. Josie was a devoted wife of over 62 years; many said you would never see one without the other. Dr. Josie was a dedicated servant to her faith and church as a lead cantor and choir member at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Loved by her community, many described her as generous, tenacious, friendly, and strong-willed. Dr. Josie's impressive medical career spanned over 50 years from her education at Santo Tomas in Manila to her Rural Health Consortium practice in Rogersville. She was commissioned as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve during Desert Storm with the 435th Tactical Airlift Wing and later commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Bernardino Derupa Marcelo, children Bernardino Marcelo of Weaverville, NC, Remedios Baciu and husband Peter of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA, and Raymundo Marcelo and wife Li of Raleigh, NC; granddaughters, Meghan, Brianna, Cassandra and Morgan; grandsons, Raymundo, Domingo and Angelo; great grandson, Theodore; siblings, Solidad Cano and Angel Quintos, and other close relatives. The Marcelo family extends a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 29, 2021 in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel, with Bishop Richard Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville officiating and Father Bart Okere assisting. Military honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. A virtual option to attend will be available.
