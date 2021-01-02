PINEY FLATS - Dr. John Doke Sherrill III, age 71, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. Dr. Sherrill was born July 3, 1949 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Dr. John Sherrill Jr., M.D. and Gloria Madden Sherrill.
Dr. Sherrill was of the Catholic faith and served his Church as an altar boy in his childhood.
Following legacy of his father and grandfather, John completed three years of medical school in Juarez, Mexico in the late 1970’s and became fluent in Spanish. He returned to the United States to complete his medical degree from the University of South Alabama in 1984. He completed his family medicine residency training through the East Tennessee State University Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine from 1984-1987 serving a rural community in southwest Virginia. Dr. Sherrill established his own private practice in family medicine in Bristol, Tennessee. He enjoyed providing care to Spanish speaking individuals and families in the TriCities and many without financial means. In 1996, Dr. Sherrill received the honorary designation as a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. For over 30 years, he worked tirelessly to provide passionate care to his beloved patients. Dr. Sherrill enjoyed the opportunity to educate and mentor medical students and residents, always sharing his passion for family medicine. He had a way of being able to communicate that many had never seen before. He never stopped learning and delighting in his lifelong career. He also served the local community with a servant’s heart providing care to inmates located in Bristol, Virginia.
Dr. Sherrill was known to his colleagues, staff, and patients as a compassionate, caring physician. When he wasn’t enjoying his work, John loved backyard gardening, bird watching, fishing, and playing guitar, golfing with his sons, and spending time with his children, adored grandsons, and friends. He was also a passionate University of Alabama football fan, Roll Tide! His dry humor, sage advice, accepting nature, and quiet and welcoming spirit will live on through his family and everyone he encountered throughout his life.
Survivors include his three children; Sean Sherrill, Lisa Browning and husband Bryan, and Gabriel Sherrill and wife Trista, all of Johnson City, Tennessee, two grandsons, Bryce and AJ Browning, brothers; Joseph and David Sherrill, and sisters; Emily Riser and husband John, Mary Sherrill, Ann Jemison, Bea Sherrill and Katherine Sherrill. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also remain to carry on his everlasting legacy.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 5:00-7:00pm at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, Tennessee. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to keep the community safe, which were of upmost importance to Dr. Sherrill, Funeral Services will be held privately with family. There will be a recorded live stream of the funeral services posted later in the week so those who wish to watch the funeral service may do so at that time.
Interment services will also be held privately at Washington County Memory Gardens. The family wishes to share their appreciation to friends, family, and the community for their support.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Jude’s at Niswonger Children’s Hospital or the Dawn of Hope. The St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Niswonger Children’s Hospital is located at 400 N. State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City TN 37604. The Dawn of Hope is located at 500 East Oakland Avenue Johnson City, TN 37601.
Dr. Sherrill and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 Phone: (423) 610-7171. Online condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is at the request of Washington County, Tennessee that masks be worn always, and all social distancing guidelines be adhered to.