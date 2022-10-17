Dr. John Alva Owston passed from life on October 16, 2022 at the age of 75. He was born on September 21, 1947 in McKeesport, PA & was the son of the late Charles Owston and Genevieve Owston Akerberg.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, 4 sons, John Mark (Paula), James, Michael (Becki) & Tim, 2 brothers, Charles (Chuck) E & Jim and 2 grandchildren, Emma & Luke.

