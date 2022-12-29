KINGSPORT - Dr. Joel Dwight Gonce, 73, of Kingsport, TN, departed this life to be present with the Lord on December 25, 2022, at his home. He succumbed to Mesothelioma after an eight-month battle, quietly passing into eternity at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 5:30 p.m. with Reverends Dr. Jim Manis and Scott Schriefer of Kingsport Methodist Church officiating.

