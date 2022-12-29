KINGSPORT - Dr. Joel Dwight Gonce, 73, of Kingsport, TN, departed this life to be present with the Lord on December 25, 2022, at his home. He succumbed to Mesothelioma after an eight-month battle, quietly passing into eternity at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following at 5:30 p.m. with Reverends Dr. Jim Manis and Scott Schriefer of Kingsport Methodist Church officiating.
Dr. Joel Dwight Gonce was born in Kingsport on January 5, 1949. He married his high school sweetheart Sandra Moody on August 13, 1971, at Kingsport Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Blountville High School, ETSU, and UT Medical School at Memphis. He completed family practice residency at UT Medical Center, Knoxville, TN in 1978.
Dr. Gonce returned to Kingsport to practice with Holston Medical Group in Family Practice until 2007 when he limited his practice to long-term healthcare. He retired from medical practice December 31, 2018. He was a member of Kingsport Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he served as a Steward Board Member and Sunday School Teacher.
Dr. Gonce is preceded in death by parents “Jack” Foister and Mary Belle Gonce, brothers Leonard, Don, and Lee Roy Gonce, and grandson Ezra Gonce.
Dr. Gonce is survived by wife Sandra Moody Gonce, children Joel (Charity), Lorraine Doran, Elgin (Emily), Jana Gilliam (Jed), and Keisha Anderson, grandchildren Naomi, Olivia, Daniel, Micah, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel Gonce; Eli, Simon, Eden and Millie Kate Doran; Pacy, Gracie, Jubal and Jossalin Gilliam; Lexi, JJ, and Miley Anderson.
Pallbearers will be Joel Gonce, Elgin Gonce, Jed Gilliam, Roger Wilson, Marvin Ladd, and Don Ketron.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Gonce family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664. (423) 288-2081