Dr. James M. Turnbull, M.D. Mar 8, 2021

JOHNSON CITY - Dr. James M. Turnbull, M.D., 82, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.