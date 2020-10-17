Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather, Dr. Hugh K. Rogers, Jr, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020.
Receiving of Family and Friends will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 17th at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. Celebration of Life Service at 2:00pm with Graveside Service to follow at McKinney Cemetery in Rogersville, TN, where he will be recognized by the Tennessee Army National Guard with the full traditional military salute.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to kindly support the Alzheimer's Community Resource Center which touches the lives of individuals living with this disease and their caregiving families throughout the greater Tri-Cities area. You can mail your contribution in his memory directly to: The Alzheimer's Community Resource Center, 2303 N. John B. Dennis Hwy. Kingsport, Tennessee 37660. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.